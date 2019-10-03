The Dow Is Up, for Now, as Investors Weigh Odds of Recession

News about the service economy has added to fear of a recession sparked by data on manufacturing that came out earlier in the week.

No Traction. The three major U.S. stock market indexes were higher despite data about the service economy that added to worry that a recession is on the way. Stocks were pummeled Tuesday and Wednesday by downbeat news on manufacturing.

Stocks fell initially in response to the services news, but mounting hope for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve moved them higher. Some investors have taken the view that the services data wasn’t as bad as it looked initially.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

Midday Movers

MarketAxess Holdings (ticker: MKTX) rose 5.0% after the electronic broker said its trading volume grew almost 29% in September compared with a year ago.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) gained 4.3% after the french-fry company was boosted by a Stifel research note reiterating a Buy rating on the stock. The company reported strong results for the first quarter of its fiscal year on Wednesday.

Constellation Brands (STZ) fell 6.5%. The maker of Corona beer reported a loss for its fiscal second quarter tied to its investment in the cannabis company Canopy Growth.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) lost 4.1%. Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating.

GoPro (GPRO) dropped 19.9% after the company cut its financial forecasts for the year, citing a production delay.

