The Dow Is Up Because Trump Said He's Still Meeting With China's Vice Premier

10:13 a.m. That was quite a turnaround for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the rest of the U.S. stock market.

Reports that China’s trade delegation would leave the U.S. early hit the stock market overnight, causing Dow futures to drop around 300 points at its worst level last night. But the White House has pushed back and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets saying he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday are helping boost the stock market Thursday morning.

The Dow has gained 135.79 points, or 0.5%, to 26,481.80, while the S&P 500 has risen 0.5% to 2933.43, and the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 0.5% to 7943.45.

Will the gains hold? Perhaps. But If headlines can cause the market to drop 300 points. then help reverse those losses, anything goes. And remember, new tariffs are set to go into effect on Oct. 15 if no deal is reached. “It...is hard to be strongly optimistic as we’ve been here before,” writes Onada’s Edward Moya. “In May we thought a deal was happening, then again at the G20 in June, but now it seems the best we can hope for is a partial agreement, more like a band-aid solution that will see the trade war eventually flare up again.”

Until then, watch those headlines.

