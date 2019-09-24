The Dow Is Up Because There's a Little More Hope About Trade

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late on Monday that talks between Washington and Beijing will resume in two weeks.

Hopeful. Stocks were heading north on Tuesday morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all up 0.3%. Once more trade is the main focus for investors, who are hopeful that after last week’s disappointing talks, the U.S. and China will restart negotiations. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added to the optimism late Monday, saying talks will resume in two weeks in Washington.

It isn’t all roses. While the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs last week, central banks are diverging in their response to recent global economic data. The head of the People’s Bank of China indicated it won’t follow Western banks in adding more stimulus because China’s economy is still performing as expected.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ticker: BUD) was down 1.8% to $94.61 after pricing shares for the initial public offering of a minority stake in its Asia-Pacific business.

Blackstone Group (BX) fell 0.6% to $53 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to Perform.

CarMax (KMX) gained 3.8% to $90.18 after its second-quarter earnings and sales beat expectations.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) weakened 3.2% to $4.44 after SVB Leerink downgraded it to Market Perform.

Snap (SNAP) rose 2.7% to $17.57 after Guggenheim upgraded it to Buy.

