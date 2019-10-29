The Dow Is Up a Few Points Because Hope on Trade Isn't the Same as Rocket Fuel

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was close to flat as markets hugged close to the break-even line after Monday’s record close for the S&P 500 and President Donald Trump reported trade talk progress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3%.

Midday Movers

National Oilwell Varco (ticker: NOV) gained 13.3% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, as cost cuts and increasing business outside North America bore fruit. It was the biggest single-day increase in more than a decade.

Xerox Holdings (XRX) rose 13.2%. Third-quarter earnings were better than expected and management gave a more upbeat outlook for the full year.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was up 6.1%. Earnings met Wall Street’s expectations after missing them in the prior quarter.

Incyte (INCY) gained 5.7%. Costs declined, helping the pharmaceutical company earn more than expected.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) dropped 13.0%. Third-quarter earning and revenue at the fiber-laser company came in lower than expected.

