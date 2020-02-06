The Dow Is Up 92 Points Because China Is Cutting Tariffs on Some U.S. Goods

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 92 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

Trade Truce? The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose modestly on news that China will reduce tariffs on some goods imported from the U.S., even as worries over the coronavirus persist. Earnings season, meanwhile, rolls on.

Midday Movers

Twitter (ticker: TWTR) rose 17.4% after its fourth-quarter revenue and active users came in ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Cardinal Health (CAH) gained 12% after it boosted its full-year earnings-per-share guidance above the highest analyst estimate.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) rose 8.9% after the company beat the Street’s estimates and Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock while maintaining its Overweight rating.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) fell 9.8% after it delivered reduced full-year earnings guidance.

Paycom Software (PAYC) lost 9% after its fiscal first-quarter revenue came in below estimates.

