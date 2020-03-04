The Dow Is Up 800 Points. Why It Probably Doesn't Matter.

The stock market is experiencing big swings, but they’re happening in a very wide range. As long as that’s the case, the moves are most likely noise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 800 points on Wednesday, an abrupt turnaround following Tuesday’s nearly 800 point tumble. Just don’t get too excited.

Yes, the stock market is staging a major rally. The Dow and the S&P 500 are up around 3%, give or take. And you’ll hear plenty of reasons about why the market is up as much as it is, ranging from Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Super Tuesday primaries to a delayed response to the Federal Reserve rate cut. Most recently, stocks got a boost after Congress agreed on an $8.3 billion funding package to tackle coronavirus.

We’re here to tell you that’s not the case. With the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, still elevated, the market will continue to experience big swings one way or another. But right now, they’re happening inside of a fairly well-established range. Yes, the Dow is up 833.91 points, or 3.2%, to 26,751.32, while the S&P 500 has gained 3% to 3092.41, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 2.7% to 3092.41. But those moves have simply taken the stocks right back to near their previous ceilings. The S&P 500 has resistance around 3120 and support around 2865. For the Dow, the range appears to be between 24,700 and 26,900, give or take. With the market rallying, they have come quite close to the top of those levels, but are not quite there yet.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_eb2d577e6ebb639b438ce675.json

That suggests that what is happening right now is more technical than fundamental—a fact that could lead to more upside in the short-term. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, citing Lowry’s data, notes that more than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 have been trading below their 10-day moving averages for six consecutive days. This has happened just four times during the past 12 years, and in each case the market was higher five days later with an average gain of 6.3%. “The takeaway, in our view, is that stocks have reached a point where a material and sustained rally historically takes place,” Lee writes.

We’re not sure about the sustainable part, but it looks like we’re getting that short-term rally right on schedule. The process of finding a bottom might take a bit longer, writes Evercore ISI technical analyst Rich Ross. He offers up the market correction that occurred in 2015 and 2016 as a possible analogue. Back then, the stock market dropped once in August 2015 when China devalued its yuan, then again in early 2016 when oil prices fell below $30.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_b826cab8f42376edd2c9f07f.json

“While market analogues ‘rhyme, not repeat’ with past periods, the key take away is that stocks are likely to ‘chop’ around down here in the coming weeks as we attempt to build a better base for a more sustained resumption of trend,” Ross writes.

Sounds about right.

