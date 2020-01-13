The Dow Is Up 80 Points Because There Is Little Holding It Back

The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose as investors looked ahead to Wednesday’s signing of the initial U.S.-China trade pact.

Riding High. The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose as investors looked ahead to Wednesday’s signing of the initial U.S.-China trade pact and geopolitical risks in general have eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8%.

Midday Movers

Albemarle (ticker: ALB) gained 4.9% after China indicated it would hold subsidies for electric cars steady, which provided support to lithium miners.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) rose 4.4% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock.

Netflix (NFLX) gained 3.5% after the company’s films “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” were both nominated for an Academy Award for best picture.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) was up 3.2% to an all-time high after B. Riley FBR raised its price target on the shares.

Abiomed (ABMD) dropped 13.2% after the pharmaceutical company reported earnings and gave lower-than-expected guidance for its fiscal third quarter and fiscal 2020.

