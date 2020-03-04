The Dow Is Up 537 Points After Joe Biden's Strong Super Tuesday Showing

Health-insurance stocks are gaining as investors reason that Biden’s success makes its less likely that Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan will become law.

Bouncing Back. The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose after a poor market reception to the Federal Reserve’s surprise rate cut was followed by a very strong Super Tuesday performance by former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 537 points, or 2.1%. The S&P 500 was up 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%.

Midday Movers

Health-insurance stocks were the big winners coming out of Super Tuesday as Biden’s stronger-than-expected showing tamped down investors’ worries about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I, Vt.) Medicare for All plan. Anthem (ticker: ANTM) jumped 13.6%, Humana (HUM) rose 12.6%, Centene (CNC) was up 12.3%, Cigna (CI) rallied 9.2%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) gained 8.9%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) dropped 6.8% after the company reported less quarterly revenue than Wall Street expected.

Nordstrom (JWM) lost 5.2%. The retailer reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenue.

