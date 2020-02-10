The Dow Is Up 52 Points Even Though the Coronavirus Death Toll Is Still Rising

ll three major U.S. stock indexes were in positive territory, marking a recovery from losses early in the day.

Back in the Green. The three major U.S. stock-market indexes rose modestly, recovering from early declines, as earnings season rolled on and the death toll from coronavirus continued to increase.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52 points, or 0.2%, by early afternoon. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%.

Midday Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) gained 4.2% after a report that the company’s chips could replace Intel semiconductors in Apple (APPL) Mac computers. Intel (INTC) fell 0.6%.

McKesson (MCK) was up 4.0% after it launched a split-off of its interest in Change Healthcare.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) fell 3.9% as the price of oil dropped 1.4% and Morgan Stanley said in a note that the energy company was the most exposed to weak prices for natural gas produced in the Permian Basin.

Other energy stocks also fell along with the price of oil. National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was down 5.2%; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) dropped 3.3%; TechnipFMC (FTI) declined 3.0%; and Concho Resources (CXO) fell by 2.5%.

