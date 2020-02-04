The Dow Is Up 486 Points as Coronavirus Fears Subside

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 486 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 gained 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9%.

Animal Spirits. The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted strong gains on the back of solid trading sessions in Europe and Asia, as Tesla kept its eye-popping run going and the Iowa caucus results were delayed.

Midday Movers

Albemarle (ticker: ALB) was up 10.3% as the lithium company surged as Tesla’s shares (TSLA) continued to jump, rising 16.2%.

Ralph Lauren (RL) rose 10.5% after its fiscal third-quarter sales surpassed estimates.

United Rentals (URI) gained 6.3% after Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was up 6.3% as the semiconductor company continued its rise in the wake of Deutsche Bank’s upgrade of the stock to Buy from Hold.

Gartner (IT) dropped 4.7% after the company reported below-consensus revenue but better-than-expected adjusted earnings.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

