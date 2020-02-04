Stocks

The Dow Is Up 486 Points as Coronavirus Fears Subside

Ben Walsh
Animal Spirits. The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted strong gains on the back of solid trading sessions in Europe and Asia, as Tesla kept its eye-popping run going and the Iowa caucus results were delayed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 486 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9%.

Midday Movers

Albemarle (ticker: ALB) was up 10.3% as the lithium company surged as Tesla’s shares (TSLA) continued to jump, rising 16.2%.

Ralph Lauren (RL) rose 10.5% after its fiscal third-quarter sales surpassed estimates.

United Rentals (URI) gained 6.3% after Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was up 6.3% as the semiconductor company continued its rise in the wake of Deutsche Bank’s upgrade of the stock to Buy from Hold.

Gartner (IT) dropped 4.7% after the company reported below-consensus revenue but better-than-expected adjusted earnings.

