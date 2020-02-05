The Dow Is Up 351 Points on Reports of Progress in Treating Coronavirus

All three major U.S. stocks were higher, building on Tuesday’s hefty gains.

All three major U.S. stocks were higher, building on Tuesday’s hefty gains.

Higher Still. The three major U.S. stock-market indexes rose as investors reacted optimistically to reports that drugs have been found to treat coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 351 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%

Midday Movers

Coty (ticker: COTY) gained 11.6% after its fourth-quarter earnings met Wall Street expectations. Revenue was surprisingly high.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) rose 9.8% after the parent company of Michael Kors reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts had anticipated, but also said that results in coming quarters may be hurt by the coronavirus.

Unum Group (UNM) was up 7.4% because the insurance company’s fourth-quarter results came in ahead of estimates.

A host of energy stocks gained as the price of crude oil rose more than 3%. Diamondback Energy (FANG) was up 6.9%; Noble Energy (NBL) and Devon Energy (DVN) both gained 6.8%; and Concho Resources (CXO) surged 6.3%.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.