The Dow Is Up 336 Points Because the Jobs Report Was Just That Good
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2% on a strong November employment report, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both trading up 1.0%.
Jobs Jump. The three major U.S. stock market indexes surged higher after the November jobs report came in well above expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 336 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both trading up 1.0%.
Midday Movers
Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) jumped 12.7% after the cosmetics company just barely missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations and delivered higher-than-expected earnings per share.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) recouped some of yesterday’s losses, rising 5.5% after it fell when Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Novartis (NVS) provided new updates on their drugs for PNH, a rare blood disease that Alexion’s Soliris treats.
Energy stocks gained after OPEC agreed to deeper oil production cuts at its meeting in Vienna. Apache (APA) was up 5.5%; Helmerich & Payne (HP) was up 4.7%; Devon Energy (DVN) was up 3.6%; and EOG Resources (EOG) and Concho Resources (CXO) were both up 3.6%.
ViacomCBS (VIAC) continued to slide in its second day of trading as a merged company, dropping 1.8%.
Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com
