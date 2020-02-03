The Dow Is Up 250 Points as Stocks Are Bouncing Back From Friday's Fall

The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose as U.S. manufacturing data for January was surprisingly strong.

Bouncing. The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose as U.S. manufacturing data for January was surprisingly strong. Chinese stocks plunged after markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday and the People’s Bank of China announced measures to stabilize the economy in the face of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 250 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 gained 1%, putting it back into positive territory for the year, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%.

Midday Movers

Nike (ticker: NKE) gained 4.8% after analysts at UBS and J.P. Morgan recommended buying shares of the shoe and athletic-apparel maker, which have recently dipped because of concerns about coronavirus.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was up 4.3% after the cosmetics company was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) rose 4.2% after China moved to start a human trial of the company’s remdesivir drug to treat the coronavirus.

Western Digital (WDC) gained 3.8% after it announced the sale of its archiving business ActiveSale to Quantum (QMCO).

Sysco (SYY) dropped 5.8% after the food distributor said revenue and operating income came in below analyst expectations.

