The Dow Is Up 197 Points Because the Trade Script Flipped Today

Back Up. The three major U.S. stock market indexes are rising Wednesday after multiday losses because of reports that the U.S. and China could finish a partial trade deal before Dec. 15 tariffs kick in.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 197 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 was also up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%.

Midday Movers

Expedia Group (ticker: EXPE) jumped 6% after the travel-booking company announced that its CEO and chief financial officer were leaving the company, effective immediately, after a disagreement with the board over strategy.

L Brands (LB) rose 6.7% as investors reacted positively to data showing strong retail sales in the first holiday shopping week and rising hedge fund stakes in the stock.

A host of energy stocks rose as the price of oil gained more than 4% after OPEC appeared set to agree to production cuts: Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was up 5.4%; Noble Energy (NBL) rose 5.6%; Devon Energy (DVN) gained 5.1%; Diamondback Energy (FANG) was up 5%; and EOG Resources (EOG) rose 5.5%.

Salesforce.com (CRM) fell 3.7% after the company delivered lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

