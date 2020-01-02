The Dow Is Up 192 Points Because Chinese Stimulus Is Here

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up or 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up or 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.

Back Up. The three major U.S. stock market indexes rose on the first trading day of the New Year—along with equities around the world—after China took steps to stimulate its economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 192 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.

Midday Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) was up 5.0% after Nomura reaffirmed its Buy rating on the company’s stock after it posted the highest return in the S&P 500 in 2019.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) gained 3.7% and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 2.7% after Jefferies predicted that 2020 would be a turnaround year for Macau, which saw gaming revenue plummet in 2019.

General Electric (GE) was up 3.9% after a Bloomberg report that the defense and industrial conglomerate could rebuff an attempt by some investors to revive securities-fraud claims against the company related to its long-term-care insurance policies.

L Brands (LB) fell 4.2% after MKM Partners said that traffic at the company’s Victoria Secret stores was weak during the holiday season and that the peak shopping season was the most promotional it had seen since the 2007-09 recession.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.