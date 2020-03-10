Stocks

The Dow Is Up 158 Points as Stocks Wobble After Selloff

Ben Walsh
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%. The S&P 500 had risen 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2%. 

Uphill Run. The three major U.S. stock market indexes lost some steam after the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially rallied in response to the biggest single-day selloff since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 158 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 had risen 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2%.

Midday Movers

Corteva (CRTV) was up 6.7% and FMC (FMC) rose 5.7%. Tuesday’s partial recovery in oil prices is a positive sign for margins at companies that make fertilizers and other chemicals.

TransDigm Group (TDG) gained 5.7% as the maker of aerospace component, recouping some of the sharp losses it suffered on Monday.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) rebounded 5.4%. Monday was the oil-exploration company’s worst day of trading in almost three decades.

Oneok (OKE) was down 13.7%. The natural-gas producer announced a $100 million debt offering and oil prices rebounded slightly.

Cruise stocks were mixed: Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) dropped 10.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) lost 9.4%, while Carnival (CCL) was up 2.7%.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

