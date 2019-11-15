The Dow Is Up 152 Points Despite Less-Than-Great Economic News

The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted gains despite slumping industrial-production and retail-sales numbers, which painted a mixed picture of U.S. consumer demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152 points, or 0.%. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also gained 0.6%.

Midday Movers

Applied Materials (ticker: AMAT) gained 9.1% after its fiscal fourth quarter results beat expectations and its first quarter guidance outpaced estimates.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 4.1% after its profit rose in the fiscal fourth quarter even as revenue fell year-over-year.

Danaher (DHR) was up 3.7% after the conglomerate said it would launch an exchange offer to shed its majority state in dental-products company Envista Holdings (NVST).

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) lost 5% after a Texas rate case concluded with a disappointing outcome that may cut into the companies earnings per share.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) fell 3.2% after the company provided an update for October that showed its delinquency rate rose slightly in the month compared with last year.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

