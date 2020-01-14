The Dow Is Up 114 Points Because JPMorgan Chase's Earnings Were That Good

JPMorgan Chase kicked off earnings season by beating Wall Street’s expectations, which pushed the Dow higher.

Banks a Lot. The three major U.S. stock market indexes were trending higher as JPMorgan Chase kicked off earnings season by beating Wall Street’s expectations, which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher.

The Dow gained 114 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both up slightly.

Midday Movers

Perrigo (PRGO) jumped 9.4% after its full-year net sales figure came in ahead of guidance and analysts’ expectations.

McKesson (MCK) rose 4.4% because the company raised its full-year guidance for earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up 1.9% after the bank reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results and record full-year profits.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was down 7% after it reported disappointing preliminary fourth-quarter sales numbers.

Wells Fargo (WFC) dropped 4% after its first earnings report under newly installed chief executive Charles Scharf came in below expectations.

