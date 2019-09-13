The Dow Is Up 105 Points Even Though the Good Trade News Didn't Last

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose even though the White House denied reports of an interim trade deal.

Trading on Trade News. The three major U.S. stock market indexes jumped higher after a report of an interim U.S.-China trade deal, only to give up some of those gains after the White House denied that such a deal was in the works.

Markets also jumped after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and unveiled more measures to support the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also each gained 0.4%.

Midday Movers

LKQ (ticker: LKQ) gained 8.9% after the activist hedge ValueAct disclosed it had built a position in the auto and truck parts distribution company.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR) rose 4.4% after Evercore upgraded the stock from an effective sell rating to a neutral one due to tariff exemptions.

Ball (BLL) rose 3.7% after the company introduced a new aluminum aerosol can shaping and printing options aimed at the cosmetics and perfume industries.

PayPal (PYPL) gained 3.4% after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the digital payments company with a Buy rating.

DXC Technology (DXC) fell 16% after it was reported Wednesday evening that Mike Lawrie retired as president and CEO.

