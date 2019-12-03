The Dow Is Tumbling Because There's Lots of Bad News About Trade

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower after

President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China may not come until after the 2020 election, and threatened to impose tariffs on France.

Global stock markets are in the red. Trade conflict between the U.S. and France gave the day a negative tone, and President Donald Trump made sentiment more downbeat, suggesting the trade war with China could continue past the 2020 election.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%, while Europe’s FTSE 100 Index was off 1.0% in early morning in New York. European markets were hit harder because the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs on French goods and the French said they would reciprocate if the U.S. followed through.

This dispute isn’t about unfair trade practices. Trump is unhappy that European countries tax American companies. The specific issue in play is a French digital-services tax imposed in July. All that follows news Monday that Trump has decided to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina.

U.S. stock futures are down as well. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dropped 256 points, or 0.9%, and S&P 500 were off 0.8%. Nasdaq Composite futures fell 1%.

Some stocks, of course, are rising in premarket trading. AK Steel (ticker: AKS) stock was up about 5.5% because the company agreed to be acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF).

Cliffs shares, on the other hand, are down 8%. Cliffs investor were probably happy owing iron-ore assets, but they don’t appear to want to be in the business of making steel.

Netflix (NFLX) shares were down by about 1.7%. Citigroup downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold, and the bank dropped its target price for the stock from $410 to $325. It isn’t all about competition in streaming. The downgrade report focuses on Netflix’s profit margins, saying they aren’t expanding fast enough as the streaming giant’s subscriber base grows.

Beyond Meat (BYND) picked up coverage from another analyst. Oppenheimer gave the stock the equivalent of a Hold rating as it began following the company, a lukewarm opinion. The stock was down 0.3% in premarket trading. It fell 4.5% Monday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

