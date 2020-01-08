The Dow Is Taking Off as Trump Speaks After Iran Attack

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is powering ahead despite escalating tensions in the Mideast as President Donald Trump addresses the country about Tuesday’s Iranian missile attacks.

U.S. stocks are powering ahead despite escalating tensions in the Mideast as President Donald Trump addresses the country about Tuesday’s Iranian missile attacks.

Stock futures had plunged Tuesday evening on news that Iran fired more than two dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq where U.S. military personnel are stationed, but the losses diminished as more information emerged.

Shortly before midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were all 0.7% higher as Trump said the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran, and that Tehran appears to be “standing down.”

Oil prices, which initially spiked following the attacks, retreated by Wednesday morning, leaving futures on West Texas Intermediate crude down nearly 3%. Gold, a haven investment, had rallied earlier, but was off 0.6%.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, some stocks were making big moves:

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares weighed heavily on the Dow, falling 1.6% in early trading. A Kiev-bound Boeing 737 jet crashed soon after takeoff in Tehran, Iran, early on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.

Macy’s (M) shares climbed 3.5% after the company reported a 0.6% drop in same-store sales during the holiday season. Analysts were expecting a much sharper drop at the department-store chain, given shoppers’ increasing preference to buy online or visit discount retailers such as Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT).

Lennar (LEN) shares popped 4.5% after the home builder reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Profits were $2.13 a share, handily beating the $1.90 analysts expected. New orders for the home builder jumped 23% from the year-earlier quarter.

