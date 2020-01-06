The Dow Is Still Falling as Middle East Tensions Continue

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main U.S. stock indexes were in the red. Gold and oil gained ground.

Wall Street is kicking off the week by fretting over geopolitical tensions.

Futures for each of the main U.S. stock indexes were in the red as of 8:07 a.m. Eastern time. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 129 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were down 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.

The moves come after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq late last week. Over the weekend, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country. President Donald Trump responded by threatening sanctions.

Worries over escalating tensions in the Mideast briefly pushed Brent crude futures above $70 a barrel. Gold also rallied, with the metal climbing to $1,578.60 an ounce—near a 7-year high—as investors moved into haven assets.

A number of stocks were making big moves prior to the open as Wall Street resumed operations at full strength following the year-end holidays.

Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) climbed nearly 2% after the embattled retailer announced a sale-leaseback transaction with Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which netted it $250 million. The funds will be used to pay down debt and reinvest into the business.

Elsewhere in retail, Pier 1 Imports (PIR) plunged 5.6% following a Bloomberg report that said the home furnishings retailer is considering more store closures as it works to restructure its business. Sales have fallen for eight consecutive quarters.

Boeing (BA) shares were down 1.1% following a Wall Street Journal report that said the airplane manufacturer could take on as much as $5 billion in debt as costs associated with the 737 MAX crisis escalate.

