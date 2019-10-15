The Dow Is Soaring and Investors Are Loading Up on Risky Stocks

With the Dow rising, and risks from Brexit and the trade war lower, investors are apparently ready to take a little risk. They’re selling utilities and staples and buying the market’s most risky stocks.

3:38 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising Tuesday on a slew of good feeling, but two sectors, Staples and Utilities are trading lower on the day.

The Dow has risen 266.06 points, or 1%, to 27,053.42, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.1% to 2997.78. The S&P 500 Utilities Sector index, however, has declined 0.1%, and the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector index has fallen 0.3%.

That makes sense. With the Dow rising, and risks from Brexit and the trade war lower, investors are apparently ready to take a little risk. That means selling sectors like utilities and consumer staples, two of the market’s steadiest, and buying...well, it’s not exactly clear.

We want to say investors are buying risky stocks, but on the sector level, that doesn’t appear to be the case. For instance, the best performing sector on Tuesday is health care, which typically is considered rather safe, though its is the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 in 2019 due to opioid lawsuits, political concerns, and who knows what else. The second-best performer is the communications services sector, home of Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL), up 44% and 19%, respectively.

The message is much clearer, however, when viewed through the factor lens. The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)—a fund that tracks an index of the S&P 500’s least volatile stocks—has advanced just 0.1% to $57.23, while the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)--a fund that invests in the market’s most volatile eluates—has jumped 1.4% to $41.85. There is still a lot of room for the High Beta ETF to catch up with Low Vol ETF—the former has gained 1.9% during the past 12 months, to the latter’s 20%.

And the risk-on market might have some staying power, says BayCrest Partners’ Jonathan Krinsky. “If the market isn’t rolling over, and even more so if it’s going to have any sort of meaningful breakout, then high-beta is likely to outperform from here, and this is just ‘phase one,’” he writes. “That means that the bond proxies like Staples, Utilities, and REITs have some risk here, while the high-beta/cyclical areas have some room to run.”

But how much?

