The Dow Is Soaring After Gilead Says Coronavirus Treatment Met Trial Goal

Remdesivir is looking more effective in trials, and Gilead’s announcement completely overshadowed the release of first-quarter GDP.

8:32 a.m. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures spiked after Gilead Sciences announced that a trial of remdesivir met its primary endpoint.

Dow futures have gained 406 points, or 1.7%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 1.5%. Nasdaq Composite futures have climbed 1.7%.

The market has been paying close attention--some would say too much attention--to Gilead’s remdesivir as a possible treatment for covid-19. Last week, the Dow erased a 400-point gain because the WHO accidentally released a study on the drug out of China. Now, Gilead says that a study met its primary goal, and that has the market soaring again.

The Gilead news was released at the same time as first-quarter U.S. GDP, and completely overshadowed it. GDP fell 4.8% during the first quarter, and will likely fall even more during the second quarter.

For now, though, the market is focused on Gilead’s news. As stocks have rallied from its low, the importance of both treatments and vaccines has become increasingly important for the bull case.

So far so good.

