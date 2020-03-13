Stocks

The Dow Is Snapping Back --- and So Are Some of the Markets Hardest Hit Stocks

Contributor
Al Root
Published

Thursday was historically bad for investors, but the stock futures are pointing to a higher open Friday. The embattled travel sector is bouncing as well.

Thursday was historically bad for investors, but the stock futures are pointing to a higher open Friday. The embattled travel sector is bouncing as well.

Thursday was historically bad for U.S. stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,353 points, or 10%, it’s largest percentage decline since Black Monday on October 19, 1987. The S&P 500 dropped 9.5%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.4%. Friday, mercifully, is shaping up to be better.

Dow futures are up 5.3%, or 1,100 points. S&P 500 futures have risen 5.1%. Nasdaq futures are 5.7% higher.

In overseas trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.1%, but Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 4.6%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_ad476204e22df1ee0a015e23.json

Stock in travel companies—battered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak—are up as well.

American Airlines (ticker: AAL) shares are up 8.5% in premarket trading. United Airline Holdings (UAL) shares have risen 6.8%. Friday’s premarket gains offer investors some relief. Airlines shares are down roughly 35% to 55% year to date, as of Thursday’s close.

Stock in cruise operator Carnival (CCL) is up 15% in premarket trading after dropping more than 31% Thursday. Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares are up 5.3% after falling almost 16% yesterday.

Besides the global viral pandemic, earnings and ratings changes are moving other shares.

Slack Technologies (WORK) stock is down 11.4% in premarket trading.

“Last night Slack delivered a good January quarter which generally beat expectations,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a Friday research report. “However, the focus this morning of the Street will be the markedly softer-than-expected Billings guidance for [this year] which will be a shocker to the bull thesis on the name.” Billings are expected to grow 29% and Wall Street was hoping for about 35% growth.

Apple (AAPL) stock is up 4.4% in premarket trading, a little better than Nasdaq futures. Shares were upgraded by the equivalent of Buy at Wells Fargo with a price target of $315 a shares. Apple stock closed at about $250 a share Thursday.

Campbell Soup (CPB), on the other hand, was cut to the equivalent of Sell at Goldman Sachs. The broker’s price target is now $47 a share, right around where shares are trading. Still shares are up 2% in premarket trading. That, however, is a little less than S&P 500 futures.

Goldman raised Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares to the equivalent of Hold from Sell as well. Shares are up 4.8% in premarket trading after falling almost 14% Thursday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular