The Dow Is Snapping Back --- and So Are Some of the Markets Hardest Hit Stocks

Thursday was historically bad for U.S. stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,353 points, or 10%, it’s largest percentage decline since Black Monday on October 19, 1987. The S&P 500 dropped 9.5%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.4%. Friday, mercifully, is shaping up to be better.

Dow futures are up 5.3%, or 1,100 points. S&P 500 futures have risen 5.1%. Nasdaq futures are 5.7% higher.

In overseas trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.1%, but Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 4.6%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_ad476204e22df1ee0a015e23.json

Stock in travel companies—battered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak—are up as well.

American Airlines (ticker: AAL) shares are up 8.5% in premarket trading. United Airline Holdings (UAL) shares have risen 6.8%. Friday’s premarket gains offer investors some relief. Airlines shares are down roughly 35% to 55% year to date, as of Thursday’s close.

Stock in cruise operator Carnival (CCL) is up 15% in premarket trading after dropping more than 31% Thursday. Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares are up 5.3% after falling almost 16% yesterday.

Besides the global viral pandemic, earnings and ratings changes are moving other shares.

Slack Technologies (WORK) stock is down 11.4% in premarket trading.

“Last night Slack delivered a good January quarter which generally beat expectations,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a Friday research report. “However, the focus this morning of the Street will be the markedly softer-than-expected Billings guidance for [this year] which will be a shocker to the bull thesis on the name.” Billings are expected to grow 29% and Wall Street was hoping for about 35% growth.

Apple (AAPL) stock is up 4.4% in premarket trading, a little better than Nasdaq futures. Shares were upgraded by the equivalent of Buy at Wells Fargo with a price target of $315 a shares. Apple stock closed at about $250 a share Thursday.

Campbell Soup (CPB), on the other hand, was cut to the equivalent of Sell at Goldman Sachs. The broker’s price target is now $47 a share, right around where shares are trading. Still shares are up 2% in premarket trading. That, however, is a little less than S&P 500 futures.

Goldman raised Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares to the equivalent of Hold from Sell as well. Shares are up 4.8% in premarket trading after falling almost 14% Thursday.

