The Dow Is Slipping on Brexit and Trade Doubts, as Earnings Boost Bank of America

On Edge. Stocks were edging lower Wednesday morning, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures off 0.1% and S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures falling 0.2%. Investors appear disappointed at a lack of positive news from Europe on Brexit, while concerns about U.S.-China trade talks continued after the U.S. House of Representatives demonstrated its support for Hong Kong protesters.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Bank of America (BAC) is up 2.1% to $30.34 after it reported upbeat third-quarter results.

Cardinal Health (CAH) is up 5.9% to $50.70 and McKesson (MCK) is up 7.1% to $148 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the health-care companies are close to settling opioid lawsuits for $18 billion.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) is up 1% to $143.35 after its third-quarter top- and bottom-line results beat expectations.

Pure Storage (PSTG) is up 4.9% to $18.52 after Raymond James upgraded it to Outperform.

United Airlines (UAL) is up 2.1% to $89.70 after third-quarter results that beat expectations and it raised guidance.

