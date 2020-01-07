The Dow Is Sliding. So Are Oil, and Oil Stocks.

The price of oil continued to slide, reversing gains sparked by the U.S.’s killing of a top Iranian general last week. The major U.S. stock indexes were mixed.

The price of oil continued to slide, reversing gains sparked by the U.S.’s killing of a top Iranian general last week. The major U.S. stock indexes were mixed.

Calmer. The three major U.S. stock-market indexes were mixed as the price of oil continued a decline that began Monday, reversing the rise that began after the U.S. assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 103 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.1% gain. Futures on West Texas Intermediate crude were down 0.7%.

Midday Movers

Apache (ticker: APA) skyrocketed 24.6% higher after the oil company announced that it had found oil off the coast of Suriname, saying that the “data indicates the potential for prolific oil wells.”

Micron Technology (MU) gained 6.7% and Western Digital (WDC) was up 6.2%. Both semiconductor companies were upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform by Cowen.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) rose 5.7%. The company raised its forecast of revenue for its fiscal third quarter for the second time in a month.

A host of energy stocks fell as the price of oil retreated. Halliburton (HAL) lost 3.5%; Baker Hughes (BKR) was down 3.3%; Helmerich & Payne (HP) dropped 3.0%; TechnipFMC (FTI) was down 2.9%; and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) fell 2.8%.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.