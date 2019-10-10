The Dow Is Sliding as Investors Wait for News on Trade

Futures on the main U.S. stock indexes were a little lower as investors waited for news from high-level trade talks scheduled in Washington.

Low Expectations. Investors are feeling jittery as trade talks resume between the U.S. and China, with both sides signaling that markets shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were all off 0.2% ahead of the open.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) was up 19.6% to $11.89 after naming a former Target (TGT) executive as its new CEO.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) fell 1.6% to $46.08 after Goldman Sachs downgraded it to Neutral.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) slid 3.9% to $51.38 as light guidance overshadowed better-than-expected earnings.

Kroger (KR) was down 1.8% to $24.08 after Jefferies downgraded it to Hold.

Qorvo (QRVO) gained 3.2% to $76.65. Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock to Outperform.

