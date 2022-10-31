The Dow is Set to Post its Best Monthly Performance in 40 Years; What's Next?

As I write this, U.S. stocks are trading slightly lower on the final trading day of the week as the Dow Jones industrial is on track to record one of its best performances in more than 40 years. The industrial average index is up a whopping 14.40% this month, and without a doubt, it has been leading the rally for the U.S. stock market. The question for traders is if we will see this momentum continue from here onwards.

Cause for Optimism

On the fundamental side, one of the major reasons that we have seen the U.S. stock indices performing so well this month is that earnings season didn't actually spook the markets the way many were anticipating. The fear among traders and investors was that we would see a painful quarter, but that hasn't been the case so far. Traders have also been worried about the strength of the dollar and its adverse influence on U.S. corporate earnings. It is true that headwinds did become strong, but they are still within the threshold limit. In addition, many investors and traders believe that the U.S. economy is more likely to have a soft landing rather than a hard landing.

Technically Speaking

Looking through the lens of technical analysis, the Dow Jones industrial average has tremendous momentum behind it. On the daily time frame, the price of the Dow Jones industrial average is trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is a sign that bulls are in control of the price action. However, the fact that the 50-day SMA is still trading below the 100-day SMA, and the 100-day SMA is trading below the 200-day SMA, confirms that there is still a threat to the current rally. This is because the bull rally is only likely to go full throttle when the 50-day SMA trades above the 100-day SMA and the 100-day SMA trade above the 200-day SMA. In addition, the price needs to trade above all these three averages on the daily time frame.

The Relative Strength Index indicates that the current momentum in the Dow Jones industrial average may lose some strength, as the current reading is above the level of 70, which is generally an indication that prices are overbought.

The Fed's Big Event

This week's biggest and most important event this week is the Fed meeting, in which the Fed will announce its monetary policy decision. So far, it is pretty much clear to investors and traders that the Fed will increase the interest rate by 75 basis points. Traders mostly agree with the Fed's current monetary policy stance, especially if the Fed wants to arrest inflation rapidly.

As for the markets, the future direction of trading is not only limited to what the Fed will do this week, but it is about the future trajectory of their interest rate hikes. I believe that chances are thin that we will see another interest rate hike of the same magnitude (75 basis points) from the Fed this year, and that it will be 50 basis points instead, which would be a positive for the U.S. equity markets.

Conclusion

Fundamentals show that markets can continue to move higher, especially if the Fed indicates this week that they will slow down the process of increasing interest rates from December onwards. On the technical side, the price of the Dow Jones may experience some retracement, but as long as the price continues to trade above the 50-day SMA on the daily time frame, we are likely to see more higher highs and higher lows.

