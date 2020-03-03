The Dow Is Set for a Fall Because the G-7 Didn't Deliver on Its Implied Promise

Stocks look set for a lower open after a G-7 meeting that resulted in a statement but not much more.

The market was hoping for some real action for addressing coronavirus to come out of a G-7 call Tuesday morning. It was disappointed.

The G-7 released a statement saying that the countries are ready to act if coronavirus becomes an even bigger problem, but didn’t actually do anything. The stock market isn’t happy, though it doesn’t look like that at first glance. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 21 points, S&P 500 futures are little changed, while Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.3%. “While the G-7 released the policy statement committed to protecting against a global economic slowdown, it contained no specific actions or interest-rate targets,” writes Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth.

Index futures sometimes become disconnected from the actual benchmarks. And this is one of those days. In such instances, its better to look at premarket action in index ETFs. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is off 0.2%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has fallen 0.4%, and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) which tracks the Nasdaq, is off 0.2%. They tell you all you need to know about how the market is feeling following Monday’s 5% rise in the Dow.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_a993b522b76b514d2d34d1a4.json

You’ll see coronavirus played down by many. They argue that while it will have an impact on U.S. growth, it won’t cause a recession. I think the risks are much higher. Basketball players have been told to fist bump, not high-five. Airlines are offering to waive cancellation fees. I hope that coronavirus won’t be that bad—for people catching it and for the U.S. economy—but I suspect it will.

And I’m not the only one. This is from Rich Bensignor of Bensignor Investment Strategies, who until recently was very bullish on the market. “My take on the whole coronavirus play is that in two months it will be far more prevalent in the U.S. than it is now,” he writes. “Thus, I suspect we need to find a place to sell...to reduce long exposure further. When no one wants to commute into NYC; Broadway shows and restaurants are empty, and traveling anywhere is down to virtually nothing, I can’t help but think the market will be in the midst of another decline. “

