The Dow Is Rising Despite Another Plunge in Oil Prices

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes were higher despite another plunge in oil prices.

Stocks are climbing as countries—and U.S. states—begin reopening their economies after coronavirus-spurred lockdowns.

The stock market climbed early Monday as countries—and U.S. states—began reopening their economies after coronavirus-spurred lockdowns.

Some states in the U.S. began allowing shuttered business to resume operations over the weekend. New York, the state hit hardest by the virus, indicated that it may start allowing low-risk businesses to restart as soon as May 15.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 212 points, or 0.9%, matching similar percentage point gains in S&P 500 futures. Nasdaq Composite futures climbed 1.2%.

Oil, which roiled markets last week when the price for West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery turned negative, was down Monday. June contracts for WTI crude fell 16.8% to $14.10 a barrel on continued worries about a lack of storage space as production continues to outpace consumption. Brent, the main international oil-price benchmark, dropped 4.1% to $20.56 a barrel.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares climbed 0.5% after the plane manufacturer backed out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire an 80% stake in Brazil’s Embraer. Boeing is hosting its annual meeting on Monday.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) shares plunged 61% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, following a steep drop in oil-drilling demand. Loews (L), which owns a 53% stake in Diamond Offshore, said it expects to book a “significant” noncash loss this quarter on its stake in the company.

Caterpillar (CAT) shares fell 2.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to Equal-Weight due to an expected downturn in construction activity.

General Motors (GM) shares dipped 0.5% after announcing that it was suspending its dividend and share repurchase program. The auto maker joins a long list of companies that have suspended or cut their dividends to preserve cash.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.