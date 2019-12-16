The Dow Is Rising Because Investors Are Looking Ahead to China and the U.S. Signing a Trade Deal

Futures were already trading higher on general trade optimism, but there are also reports of rumors that Xi and Trump will sign the deal in Davos apparently making the rounds.

8:27 a.m. Stock futures were heading higher Monday morning on chatter that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign a trade deal in Davos in January.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have advanced 61 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.5%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have gained 0.6%.

Futures were already trading higher on general trade optimism, but there are also reports of rumors that Xi and Trump will sign the deal in Davos making the rounds, according to NatAllinace Securities’ Andrew Brenner. Those rumors are “juicing markets,” he wrote.

Now, rumors are just rumors, and we normally shy away from them. But trade is all anyone really cares about right now, and even the lack of details on what might be in a Phase 1 deal hasn’t been able to keep the market down.

We’ll update with more details when we get them.

