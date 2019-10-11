Stocks

The Dow Is Rising as Trade Hopes Build, and Earnings Spark Fastenal and SAP

Teresa Rivas
After some upbeat commentary from the White House, investors appear hopeful that U.S.-China trade talks will be more productive than previous rounds.

Hope Springs Eternal. Stocks were jumping Friday morning as Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 1% ahead of the open. After some upbeat commentary from the White House, investors appear hopeful that U.S.-China trade talks will be more productive than previous rounds. Reports that the U.K. and European Union are inching toward a Brexit deal is also lifting the market’s mood.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Fastenal (FAST) is up 9.8% to $34.06 after its third-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Roku (ROKU) is up 7% to $124.31 after RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to Outperform.

SAP (SAP) is up 8.5% to $125 after delivering an upbeat third-quarter preannouncement.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is up 3% to $35.02 after announcing that some third-quarter metrics will be better than anticipated.

Workday (WDAY) is up 3% to $179.52 after Goldman Sachs upgraded it to Buy.

