The Dow Is Rising as Fed Policy, Earnings and Brexit Push Trade Aside

Fresh Start. Stocks are climbing before the open on Tuesday, as third-quarter earnings began to roll in, while dovish commentary by Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and speculation that a Brexit deal may be at hand helped boost investors’ moods. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.2% higher.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Goldman Sachs (GS) is down 2.1% to $201.51 after its third-quarter earnings were light.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is up 1.8% to $118.50 after third-quarter top- and bottom-line results beat estimates.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is up 1.4% to $132.50 after third-quarter earnings beat estimates and it raised its guidance.

Lowe’s (LOW) is up 1.5% to $112.35 after Piper Jaffray upgraded it to Overweight.

Square (SQ) is up 0.5% to $62.15 after UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating.

