The Dow Is Rising, and So Is Tesla, in Shortened Christmas Eve Trading

Tesla stock extended its rally as all three major U.S. stock indexes edged higher.

There is some green, and some red, on stock screens Tuesday morning. It’s fitting for Christmas Eve.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%, while Europe’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1%. Both are small moves considering the volatility experienced through Hong Kong’s protests and riots and Britain’s Brexit.

U.S. stocks are poised for more gains. Futures on all three major indexes—the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite—were up about 0.1%.

It looks as if companies are rushing to complete their Christmas shopping. After all, the market closes at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Electrical equipment distributor Wesco International (ticker: WCC) confirmed it is seeking to buy another electrical distributor, Anixter (AXE). Wesco shares were up almost 6% in premarket trading. Anixter stock rose only 0.2%. Shares, however, are up more than 33% over the past three months.

Water stock AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS) caught three downgrades Tuesday morning. Investors won’t care, though. The ratings changes come after the company agreed to be bought by Culligan, which is privately held. AquaVenture stock soared almost 25% on the news Monday.

Tesla (TSLA) shares rallied another 0.9% in premarket trading after hitting another all-time high Monday. The move prompted enigmatic CEO Elon Musk to make a marijuana joke.

Shares in the electric-vehicle pioneer are up an incredible 88% over the past three months and have risen almost 140% from their 52-week low. That will put Tesla shareholders in a good mood around the holidays.

Boeing (BA) shares also extended Monday gains, rising another 0.5% in premarket trading. CEO Dennis Muilenburg left the company Monday over his handling of the commercial aerospace giant’s response to the 737 MAX crisis.

