The Dow Is Rising After Jobs Data. Apple Stock Is Up Too.

Edging Higher. Stocks began the trading day on Friday in negative territory, but then edged higher as investors parsed the latest employment figures.

Slightly fewer jobs were created than expected in September, but the numbers for July and August were revised higher, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, its lowest point since the end of 1969.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were 0.1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Apple (ticker: AAPL) rose 1.6% to $224.31 on reports that the company asked suppliers to increase production for the iPhone 11 by 10%.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was down 1.4% to $285.05 following its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

HP Inc. (HPQ) slid 5.2% to $17.45 after announcing a restructuring plan that includes as many as 9,000 layoffs and $5 billion of stock repurchases.

Snap (SNAP) gained 2.5% to $14.65 after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to Equal Weight.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) fell 3.7% to $7.04 after Credit Suisse downgraded it to Underperform.

