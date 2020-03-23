The Dow Is Recovering. Chuck Schumer Raised Hope for Stimulus Deal

The three major U.S. stock market indexes are still in the red, but well off their lows for the day.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes are still in the red, but well off their lows for the day.

Still Falling. The three major U.S. stock market indexes are still in the red, but well off their lows for the day, after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expected that Democrats and Republicans in the upper chamber will reach agreement on a fiscal stimulus plan on Monday.

Legislators in the Senate failed to agree on a deal on Sunday, sending stock-index futures down by the daily limit that evening. Markets briefly rebounded after the Federal Reserve said it would buy an unlimited amount of Treasuries and mortgage bonds and support consumer and corporate borrowing as it seeks to limit the damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The gains didn’t last as investors worried that the Fed’s actions alone wouldn’t be enough to forestall severe economic pain. An announcement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that coronavirus cases surged overnight dragged on the market as well.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 278.31 points, or 1.5%, at 18,895.67, some 600 points above its low for the day. The S&P 500 lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%.

Midday Movers

Hasbro (ticker: HAS) jumped 12.1% after the company’s CEO said there was “great demand” for toys and that China’s supply chain was beginning to be restored.

Apparel retailers took it on the chin, as a delayed fiscal stimulus plan, a growing number of American’s being told to stay home and the likelihood of extended economic disruption raised concerns about discretionary spending. Macy’s (M) was down 18.1%, Kohl’s (KSS) lost 16.7%, Gap (GPS) fell 14.2%, Nordstrom (JWN) was down 13.1%, and L Brands (LB) lost 12.0%.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.