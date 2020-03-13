The Dow Is Rallying After Germany Does the Right Thing. Now It's the U.S.'s Turn.

Germany said it had prepared a fiscal stimulus package, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised the same from the U.S. Now he needs to deliver.

After suffering its second-worst day on record on Thursday, the U.S. stock market is set to rally on Friday morning as investors bet that government action can prevent a global-economic meltdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 5.9%, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 5.1%. They’re taking their cues from European markets, which are up even more. Germany’s DAX has gained 7.6%, Italy’s FTSE MIB has climbed 16%, and France’s CAC 40 has risen 8.5%.

That European stocks are rallying shouldn’t be a surprise. They suffered their worst day on record on Thursday, leaving their markets poised for a big bounces back, if a catalyst could be found. It was. Germany said it had prepared a fiscal stimulus package that would include loan guarantees for companies impacted by the coronavirus, among other measures. “Germany is repeating today that the fiscal shackles are being taken off and they will spend what they need to spend in order to cushion their economy and that ’Germany will put no limit on credit program to help companies’” according to their Finance Minister,” writes Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The Economy Minister also went so far to say that they would temporary take equity stakes in some companies if needed.”

It’s safe to say Germany nailed it. With much of the global economy shutting down as sporting events are suspended, theaters close down and people self-quarantine, credit lines are exactly what companies need to get through the next couple of months. Now the same thing has to happen in the U.S.

Standard Charter’s Steve Englander believes the Federal Reserve understands this. “We think the Fed will recognise that asset markets will respond positively to policies that help viable companies to survive the economic disruption from the outbreak,” he writes. “This points to an emphasis on ensuring that banks deliver cheap credit to businesses and even households, rather than focusing on the Fed funds and Treasury yields.”

On CNBC this morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the administration was working with Congress on a Fiscal stimulus package and likened the current selloff to 1987. “For long-term investors, this will be a great investment opportunity,” he said.

The big difference, of course, is that 1987 was almost a purely technical selloff. Coronavirus will have a very real impact on the economy and the earnings of publicly traded companies. That may already be priced in, but the Fed and the U.S. government must still come through. It’s also important to remember that the Dow’s third-largest decline ever came on Oct. 13, 1987, a week after Black Monday. It dropped 8% that day, and was a real test for everyone who had bought after the crash.

It may be a good time to buy, but don’t expect it to be easy.

