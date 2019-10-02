The Dow Is Off to Its Worst Start to a Quarter Since 2008

It’s getting ugly out there for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. How ugly? Think 2008 ugly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 2.98% to start off the fourth quarter, the worst quarterly start since the fourth quarter of 2008. The S&P 500 is off 2.86% for the first two days of October, putting it on pace for its worst quarterly start since the fourth quarter of 2009. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, has slumped 3.1%, putting it on pace for its worst start to a quarter since the fourth quarter of 2009.

Interestingly, how the quarter starts does not preordain how it will end. Yes, the Dow dropped 19% during the fourth quarter of 2008, but the S&P 500 rose 5.5% and the Nasdaq gained 6.9%during the fourth quarter of 2009.

In fact, the folks at Bespoke Investment Group noted yesterday that the rest of October is often very good when the first day of the month is very bad, as it was on Tuesday. Going back to 1934, the S&P 500 has averaged a gained of 3.75% overt the rest of the month after dropping 1% or more on the first day of October. And just four of the 13 October’s that started with such drops fell over the rest of the month.

We’ll take those odds.

