The Dow Is Looking for Direction, While AT&T Gains and U.S. Steel Sinks

Stuck. Stocks were roughly flat early Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and S&P 500 futures were moving less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%. Investors are still digesting Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, while both the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan left their rates unchanged.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

AT&T (T) is up 0.7% to $37.02 after The Wall Street Journal reported that it is negotiating to sell DirecTV, although Reuters reported otherwise.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) is down 2.1% to $124.45 despite a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter.

Microsoft (MSFT) is up 1.2% to $140.20 after raising its dividend by a nickel a share and announcing a $40 billion share repurchase plan.

Twilio (TWLO) is up 3.4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the cloud communications company to Overweight.

United States Steel (X) is down 12.1% to $10.95 after its third-quarter guidance disappointed.

