The Dow Is Listless, While Philip Morris Jumps After Ending Merger Talks

Drifting. Stocks are largely flat early Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures near the break-even line, while Nasdaq Composite futures are slipping 0.1%. Impeachment hearings may be making the headlines, but the trade war and economy are more at the forefront of investors’ minds.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Best Buy (BBY) is up 1.5% to $68.70 after providing new financial targets through 2025.

Cintas (CTAS) is up 3.9% to $261.87 after the company’s fiscal first-quarter report beat expectations and it raised its guidance.

Lennar (LEN) is up 1.4% to $55.99 after Raymond James upgraded it to Outperform.

Nike (NKE) is up 5.1% to $91.60 following its upbeat fiscal first quarter.

Philip Morris International (PM) is up 7.1% to $76.65 after ending merger talks with Altria Group (MO), which is up 3.2% to $42.05.

Write to Teresa Rivas at teresa.rivas@barrons.com

