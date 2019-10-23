The Dow Is Holding Up Because Earnings News Wasn't All That Bad

Beoing stock rose as the company said it still expects its 737 MAX jet to return to service this year. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were near the break-even line as well.

Beoing stock rose as the company said it still expects its 737 MAX jet to return to service this year. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were near the break-even line as well.

Waiting for Direction. Stocks were little changed early Wednesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures near the break-even mark, while S&P 500 futures were off 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite had risen 0.1% before the market opens. Earnings were doing little to boost investors’ moods, while worries about Brexit continue overseas.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Boeing (ticker: BA) was up 1.3% to $341.27 after saying it still expects its 737 MAX aircraft to return to service this year, overshadowing disappointing earnings.

Caterpillar (CAT) fell 0.6% to $133 after reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings and lowering its financial forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was down 2.3% to $812.11, reversing previous gains, following its third-quarter earnings.

ServiceNow (NOW) slid 6.8% to $212.93. Its CEO left to become the chief executive of Nike (NKE).

Texas Instruments (TXN) dropped 7.8% to $118.46 after its third-quarter earnings and forecast missed expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.