The Dow Is Holding Its Ground After 2-Day Plunge

The main U.S. stock indexes were steady but shares of companies such as Tesla and PepsiCo were on the move.

The main U.S. stock indexes were steady but shares of companies such as Tesla and PepsiCo were on the move.

Slow Start. Stocks weren’t doing much Thursday morning, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures near the break-even line while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were inching up 0.1% ahead of the open. Downbeat data and fresh Brexit concerns weighed on global stocks, leading some earlier gains to fizzle.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) was down 6.2% to $9.40 after it reported mixed results for its fiscal second quarter.

Constellation Brands (STZ) fell 3.3% to $200 despite a better-than-expected fiscal second quarter.

Okta (OKTA) gained 1.5% to $104.55 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded it to Buy.

PepsiCo (PEP) was up 2.3% to $136.98. The company reported upbeat third-quarter results and reaffirmed its financial guidance.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 4.9% to $231.11. The electric-car company disclosed disappointing third-quarter figures on deliveries on Wednesday.

Write to Teresa Rivas at teresa.rivas@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.