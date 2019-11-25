The Dow Is Hitting New Highs Again Because Investors Expect a Trade Deal---Soon

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, while the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a 52-week high on reports that China may be willing to tackle intellectual-property theft.

Own It. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a record high on Monday on reports that China was willing to do more to protect intellectual property. A slew of consummated mergers also helped, with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton agreeing to buy Tiffany; Charles Schwab striking a deal to buy TD Ameritrade; and Novartis swallowing Medicines Co. In today’s After the Bell, we...

•...highlight the record highs hit by the market’s major indexes;

•...ponder what the rally in small-cap stocks might mean;

•...and wonder if 2020 will bring the end of the bull market.

In this past weekend’s Barron’s I argued that the bull market could come to an end in 2020. That argument doesn’t look so good now, does it? The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all hit record highs on Monday, while the small-cap Russell 2000 finally decided to get in on the action.

In fact, I’m starting to feel a lot like Keith Bishop, the Denver Broncos’ former guard, who is supposed to have turned to John Elway in the huddle at the beginning of what became known as “the Drive” and said “we got ‘em right where we want ‘em.” Of course, instead of scoring the winning touchdown after starting at the two-yard line, it would mean the U.S. economy sinks into recession.

It certainly doesn’t feel like trouble is ahead. The Dow rose 190.85 points, or 0.7%, to close at 28,066.47 on Monday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% to end at 3133.64, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3% to close at 8632.49. All three indexes ended at record highs. The Russell 2000, meanwhile, rose 2.1% to close at 1621.90, its first 52-week high in almost 15 months. Credit reports that China may be willing to tackle intellectual-property theft for the rise.

The Russell 2000’s new high could be significant. Bay Crest Partners’ Jonathan Krinsky notes that when the Russell 2000 hits a new high after going at least one year without one, it was higher six months later 10 out of 11 times since 1978. “With the Russell 2k finally making its first 52-week high in over a year (nearly 15-months in fact), it is triggering a strong historical buy signal,” he writes.

Still, a big rally in the stock market was part of my bearish thesis. In fact, it might be essential. Bull markets end in excess, and so far, most investors have decided to sit out one of the greatest in history. If mutual and hedge funds take a less cautious tack, retail investors start putting their money to work, and companies keep buying back their stocks, there is more than enough cash to push the market higher. And then there is the Federal Reserve and other central banks who are trying to keep the economic expansion going by cutting rates and buying bonds.

What might result from that? “Near term, central bank liquidity could help the S&P 500 overshoot the upper end of our 2020 bull case of 3250, but by April, the liquidity tailwind will fade and the market will focus more on the fundamentals, where uncertainty is higher than normal,” writes Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson.

Game on.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

