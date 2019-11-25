The Dow Is Having a Good Day. Small-Cap Stocks Are Having a Great One.

The small-cap Russell 2000 has gained four times more than the Dow on Monday, but still has a lot of gaining to do before it hits a record high.

2:21 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is having a good day, so good in fact that it’s close to a record high. Small-cap stocks, however, have gained more than four times as much on Monday

The Dow has risen 136.28 points, or 0.5%, to 28,011.90, and sits just a touch below its record high of 28,036.22. The small-company Russell 2000, however, has gained 2.1% to 1,621.47, and looks like it’s finally ready to catch up to its large-cap brethren.

Even better, the Russell 2000 look set to finally break through the resistance that has keep it lagging for much of the year:

“Small Caps broke out above stubborn 1,615 (160) resistance from a year-long base of support setting the stage for another 10% short term upside as Biotech (XBI) and Banks (KRE) drive the action and Breadth expands,” writes Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross.

The Russell 2000 has gained 20% in 2019, in line with the Dow’s 20% rise, but lagging the S&P 500’s 25% advance, and the Nasdaq Composite’s 30% climb. Yet while the other indexes are touching all-time highs, the Russell 2000 is still 7.4% away from its own.

Time to win the race?

