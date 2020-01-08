The Dow Is Hanging on Because There's More to the Market Than Mideast Tensions

Early Wednesday morning, it looked like U.S. stocks might avoid damage from Tuesday’s Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq where U.S. military personnel are stationed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was in positive territory.

Stock futures had plunged Tuesday evening on news that Iran fired more than two dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq where U.S. military personnel are stationed, but the losses diminished as more information emerged. President Donald Trump is expected to make a statement later this morning.

By 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both 0.2% higher.

Oil prices, which initially spiked following the attacks, retreated by Wednesday morning, leaving futures on Brent crude, the international price benchmark, down 0.8% to $67.75 a barrel. Still, gold, a haven investment, rallied 0.3% to $1,577.90 an ounce.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, some stocks were making big moves:

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares weighed heavily on the Dow, falling 1.4% in premarket trading. A Kiev-bound Boeing 737 jet crashed soon after takeoff in Tehran, Iran, early on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.

Macy’s (M) shares climbed 4.8% after the company reported a 0.6% drop in same-store sales during the holiday season. Analysts were expecting a much sharper drop at the department-store chain, given shoppers’ increasing preference to buy online or visit discount retailers such as Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT).

Lennar (LEN) shares popped 4.6% after the home builder reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Profits were $2.13 a share, handily beating the $1.90 analysts expected. New orders for the home builder jumped 23% from the year-earlier quarter.

