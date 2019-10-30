Stocks

The Dow Is Going Nowhere, but GE and Mattel Stock Is Rising

Teresa Rivas
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were more or less flat as investors waited for a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates due later in the day.

On Hold. Stocks aren’t doing much early Wednesday, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 near the break-even point, while the Nasdaq Composite is creeping ahead 0.1%. Investors are mostly on hold waiting this afternoon’s likely interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve, as earnings season rolls on.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

General Electric (ticker: GE) gained 7.4% to $9.74. The company disclosed upbeat results and offered encouraging guidance about free cash flow.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up 2.9% to $132.72 after tests showed no asbestos in its baby powder tested by the Food and Drug Administration. The company had earlier recalled 33,000 bottles of the powder.

Mattel (MAT) rose 9.8% to $12.65. Late Tuesday, the company disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and said it had completed a review of its accounting practices that had raised concern among investors. The CFO is leaving.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell 3% to $36 after UBS downgraded it to Sell.

Yum! Brands (YUM) lost 5.1% to $104.12 as its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


