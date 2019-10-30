The Dow Is Going Nowhere, but GE and Mattel Stock Is Rising

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were more or less flat as investors waited for a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates due later in the day.

Futures on the main U.S. stock indexes were more or less flat as investors waited for a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates due later in the day.

On Hold. Stocks aren’t doing much early Wednesday, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 near the break-even point, while the Nasdaq Composite is creeping ahead 0.1%. Investors are mostly on hold waiting this afternoon’s likely interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve, as earnings season rolls on.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

General Electric (ticker: GE) gained 7.4% to $9.74. The company disclosed upbeat results and offered encouraging guidance about free cash flow.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up 2.9% to $132.72 after tests showed no asbestos in its baby powder tested by the Food and Drug Administration. The company had earlier recalled 33,000 bottles of the powder.

Mattel (MAT) rose 9.8% to $12.65. Late Tuesday, the company disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and said it had completed a review of its accounting practices that had raised concern among investors. The CFO is leaving.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell 3% to $36 after UBS downgraded it to Sell.

Yum! Brands (YUM) lost 5.1% to $104.12 as its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.