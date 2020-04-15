All three major U.S. stock indexes are under pressure from a combination of downbeat earnings reports, more losses for oil, and grim news on retail sales.

Stocks are in retreat as investors reconsider the damage the coronavirus pandemic is doing to the global economy and weigh up the latest corporate profit reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down nearly 500 points, or 2%, following news that retail sales fell 8.7% in March from February, according to the Commerce Department. At the same time, the New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State manufacturing index fell to minus 78.2 in April, while economists had expected a result of minus 32.5. Figures below zero indicate deteriorating conditions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was set to break a five-session win streak with a loss of 2.1%. The German DAX and French CAC 40 each fell more than 2%, while the FTSE 100 index dropped 2.4%.

Weak energy prices contributed to the downbeat tone, with benchmark crude-oil prices down 3.1%, after the International Energy Agency warned of a record fall in oil demand this year due to the virus. After falling 10.3% on Tuesday, U.S. oil prices are now below $20 a barrel.

Shares of energy companies fell. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, for instance, was down 6% in premarket trading. Stock in the diversified energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 3.3%.

Weighing on sentiment was Tuesday’s warning from the International Monetary Fund that global economic growth this year could be the worst since the Great Depression. The British Office for Budget Responsibility said the U.K. economy could contract 35% in the second quarter of this year, the worst since 1956.

Given the various pandemic-related troubles, recent gains for equity markets could mark “the calm before the storm,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told clients in a note.

“Investors could close their positions and run to safety in the blink of an eye. This explains why safe-haven assets are curiously bid despite solid gains across global equities,” she said.

Gold prices also slipped on Wednesday, but have gained about 9% for the month so far.

Earnings season continues. Stock in Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup each fell about 4% after the firms reported downbeat results, mirroring profit reports Tuesday from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo (WFC).

The managed-care giant UnitedHealth (UNH) also reported earnings, but investors appear happier with its results. The company earned more per share than expected, and maintained its forecast for full-year earnings of about $16.40 in per share earnings, The stock was despite the viral outbreak. United shares were up 2%, in premarket trading.

Airline stocks rose in response to news Tuesday evening that the carriers have struck a deal with the government for aid to help them through the coronavirus crisis. American Airlines (ticker: AAL) shares, for instance, were up 6.8% in premarket trading. Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock gained 6.2%. Stock in Boeing (BA)—the aircraft maker—was up 0.6%.

Finally, Tesla (TSLA) shares continue to trade in what appears to be their own universe. The stock gained another 2% in premarket trading, having rallied 24% for the week and 70% year to date.

