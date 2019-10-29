The Dow Is Edging Lower as Grubhub Gets Drubbed After a Big Earnings Miss

The slow start follows a record high close for the S&P 500 on Monday, with investors looking to earnings and the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting for guidance.

Waiting Game. Stocks are treading water ahead of Tuesday’s open, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures are near the flat line. The holding pattern follows a record high close for the S&P 500 on Monday, with investors looking to earnings and the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting for guidance.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Alphabet (GOOGL) is down 0.9% to $1,277.06 following its disappointing earnings.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is down 18.7% to $85.71 despite better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and upbeat guidance.

Grubhub (GRUB) is down 31.2% to $40.19 after its third-quarter earnings and guidance widely missed expectations.

Merck (MRK) is up 2.8% to $84.44 on its upbeat third quarter and forecast.

Pfizer (PFE) is up 3.2% to $38.45 after its third-quarter results beat expectations and it raised guidance.

