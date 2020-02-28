The Dow Is Dropping for a Seventh Day. It's the Coronavirus Again.

All three major U.S. stock indexes fell as investors continued to worry about the coronavirus.

It’s going to be a rough start to Friday for U.S. investors. Global stocks markets fell again because of continuing fear about Covid-19, or coronavirus. U.S. stock futures are down as well.

Thursday afternoon, the World Health Organization reported new cases diagnosed outside of China grew to more than 700 from more than 400 Wednesday. New cases diagnosed outside of China exceeded new cases diagnosed in China for the second consecutive day. California is monitoring about 8,400 travelers for the virus.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 3.7% Friday. The index is now down more than 10% from recent highs. That’s a correction in Wall Street parlance. Other major stock indexes have entered correction territory as well.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.4% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index declined 2.9%.

In the U.S., futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average began the day with losses of more than 1%, but narrowed their decline to a loss of 0.5%. A loss at the close Friday would be the seventh consecutive decline for blue-chip shares.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq Composite futures were down by the same amount.

Haven assets are a favorite among investors in a rough market, but some weren’t performing well in premarket trading. Gold miners Newmont (ticker: NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) shares, for instance, are down 6.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

Shares of bleach maker Clorox (CLX), on the other hand, were up 5.2% in premarket trading. Personal protective health-care equipment maker Lakeland Industries (LAKE) stock is soaring, up 40%. Shares are up about 140% year to date when including the premarket gains. Teladoc Health (TDOC) shares are up 2.1% after rising 15.7% Thursday.

Earnings reports are still a factor despite the focus on coronavirus.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are down 12% even though the company earned more than expected and forecast higher 2020 sales than analysts expected. It was a good report, but the stock is usually volatile around earnings.

Retailer Big Lots (BIG) stock is down almost 30%. The company missed Wall Street’s estimates when reporting its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the close on Thursday.

In the technology sector, Autodesk (ADSK) and Pure Storage (PSTG) both reported earnings ahead of analyst expectations, but gave weaker guidance for coming quarters than hoped for. Both shares are down, by more than 3%, in premarket trading.

